"It appears we have a plateau," Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday morning, pointing to declining hospitalization and intensive care unit admissions from COVID-19 patients.
The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in New York is still at an astonishing high number, with the total now 10,056 people. However, the number of people who have died in the last 24 hours is at 671 people, slightly less than the day before.
"It's basically flat, but flat at a horrific level," Cuomo said.
With the state now reaching a tentative plateau, Cuomo said he is looking at the future as New York and the states surrounding grapple with how to reopen the economy.
Cuomo announced that he is meeting with the governors of northeastern states surrounding New York Monday afternoon, to come up with a coordinated plan to get people back to work.
Cuomo cautioned, saying that the plan was going to be incremental and things will be slow to restart. For example, the number of people considered "essential" will expand slowly, and some businesses will be allowed to re-open. He said that he did not want everyone to return to work at once, fearful of a new wave of coronavirus cases that could flood the state.
"There is not going to be a flick of a switch, and everyone comes out of their house and gets in their car and waves and hugs each other, and the economy starts back up. It's not going to happen that way; it can't happen that way," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said that testing is going to have to continue until a vaccine is developed, which is still around a year away.