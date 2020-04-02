The New York chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business in a statement on Wednesday did not find a lot to like in the new state budget.

The group pointed to rejected small business tax cuts and a paid sick leave policy that could end up costing business owners more money.

“New York will lead the nation through and past Coronavirus, and if we choose, small businesses will lead New York’s economic recovery," said Greg Biryla, the group's state director in New York. "Unfortunately, the just-passed state budget, negotiated and completed under unprecedented circumstances, appears to be a missed opportunity."

Small businesses, of course, have taken the brunt of the economic shutdown as non-essential workers stay home and only businesses deemed necessary -- grocery stores, pharmacies, health care facilities -- stay open.

Tens of thousands of people have been laid off from their jobs as a result, leading to record numbers of people filing to unemployment in a single week.

“Over the past few weeks, Governor Cuomo, New York State, and everyday New Yorkers have provided a lesson in leadership for a global audience," Biryla said. "That leadership must continue as we confront COVID-19’s immediate evolving challenges, and those that come next. With the proper foresight and support, small businesses are ready to lead an economic revival on New York’s Main Streets from Long Island to Lake Erie."