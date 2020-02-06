The Finger Lakes-based casino del Lago Resort & Casino last year had a $270 million impact on the economy of the area, a fiscal impact study released by its parent company found.

The money includes $157 million in gambling revenue as well as $113 million in non-gaming sales and revenue -- including assistance to local governments and nearby businesses.

At the same time, the casino is credited with generating $3.6 million in non-gaming taxes and payments to Seneca County and the town of Tyre.

The casino employs 1,178 people.

The report comes, however, after questions about the financial health of the casino. A Rochester developer sold their stake in the casino last year and the possibility of bankruptcy was raised.

“Del Lago Resort & Casino remains committed to the communities we serve in Tyre, Seneca County and the Greater Finger Lakes Region,” stated Brent Stevens, CEO of del Lago Resort & Casino. “Our Company recognizes that the del Lago property has not met all benchmarks laid out when we first opened our doors in 2017; however, our economic and fiscal impact study has shown that we are fulfilling New York State’s vision of spurring local economic activity by generating revenue and creating rewarding, local careers.

Worker earnings in Seneca County has also increased in the last four years in sectors affected by the casino, including a sharp 76 percent increase in the accommodation and food service industries.

“This economic and fiscal impact study from del Lago Resort & Casino reinforces just how beneficial del Lago has been for workers in Seneca County and the Finger Lakes area since its inception,” said Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, the chairman of the chamber's Racing and Wagering Committee. “Del Lago has supported over 1,100 union jobs, which has led to higher than average wages and access to benefits for workers across the board. Del Lago’s impact has reached beyond its facility, as the Casino has created a pathway to stable, rewarding careers for New Yorkers throughout the region.”​