The business-aligned Unshackle Upstate on Tuesday released a 2020 agenda that focuses on opposing both the creation of single-payer health and expanding the prevailing wage while also backing more workforce development investment.

The Rochester-based business group has found little cheer about in Albany, opposing increases in the state’s minimum wage and blasting New York’s tax climate.

Still, the group found bright spots last year, including the approval of a measure making the state’s cap on property tax increases permanent.

But the problems for upstate New York remain acute as its residents move out of the state potentially reducing the state’s political and economic clout, according to recent Census data.

“New York’s high tax burden, costly mandates and senseless regulations have driven out more than 1 million residents – many from Upstate – over the last decade. Without aggressive action from leaders in Albany, this unacceptable exodus from the Empire State will continue,” said Michael Kracker, executive director of Unshackle Upstate.

“Our 2020 agenda shares a clear vision for Upstate’s future – reject anti-growth measures, stop nickel-and-diming hardworking families and improve the state’s harsh business climate. That’s what New York taxpayers and job creators need.”

The full agenda can be found here.