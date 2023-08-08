CINCINNATI — Travelers passing through the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport will soon see a "Big Boy" in Terminal A. Frisch's, one of the Cincinnati area's most recognizable brands, is opening a new franchise location at CVG.

The new Frisch's location is slated to open just in time for holiday travel in Terminal A at CVG. It will bring a taste of the Cincinnati region to visitors, alongside other local favorites such as Graeter's, Braxton Brewing Co. and Skyline Chili.

“Our team is delighted for the opportunity to bring another iconic Cincinnati brand to CVG," said Spencer Shaw, Executive Vice President of United Concessions Group. "We are dedicated to giving the team members and travelers of CVG the best the Queen City has to offer, and this is another step in the right direction.”

With this opening, Frisch’s has more than 80 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, with plans to refranchise additional locations this year.

"Frisch's is helping to take CVG food options to new heights, " said Jordin Nabi, VP of Marketing at Frisch's. "Now, travelers from across the country will be able to enjoy a Cincinnati favorite conveniently at the airport."

CVG welcomed 7.5 million passengers in 2022 from more than 50 nonstop destinations.