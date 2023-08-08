The United States is set to designate nearly one million acres of public lands around Grand Canyon National Park as a new national monument, honoring and protecting land that is considered sacred ground to tribal nations that have ancestral roots in Arizona’s canyon lands.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will sign a proclamation establishing the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni - Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, which he celebrates both as a convservation measure and for building ties between the federal government and Native Americans.

“Establishing the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument honors our solemn promise to tribal nations to respect sovereignty, preserves America’s iconic landscapes for future generations, and advances my commitment to protect and conserve at least 30% of our nation’s land and waters by 2030,” Biden will say, per the White House.

The name of the monument borrows from two tribal languages: "Baaj nwaavjo" means “where indigenous peoples roam” in the Havasupai language, and "i’tah kukveni" means “our ancestral footprints” in the Hopi language, according to the White House.

“Native American history is American history, and that’s what tomorrow is all about. This president and this administration see Indian Country,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American secretary to serve in any president’s Cabinet, said on a call Monday previewing the announcement. “Feeling seen means being appreciated for who we are: the original stewards of our shared lands and waters.”

Creating this national monument, Haaland said, “will help address past injustices and create an abiding partnership between the United States and the region’s tribal nations in caring for these lands.” It’s another step along that path, as was the renaming of “Indian Garden” — a frequent campground for hikers along the Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail — to Havasupai Gardens.

“The people of the Havasupai Tribe have always called the vast Grand Canyon and the plateau lands south of it our homeland,” Havasupai Tribe Chair Thomas Siyuja said last year. “The Creator made the Havasupai People the guardians of the Grand Canyon, and this is a role that we take very seriously. We are a small tribe. But our voices and our spirits are large.”

The national monument will protect more than 3,000 cultural and sacred sites that are important to tribes across the southwest, such as Red Butte, a sacred site called Wii’i Gdwiisa by the Havasupai Tribe, where Biden will sign the proclamation.

Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni itself is made up of three areas to the northeast, northwest and south of Grand Canyon National Park, totalling 917,618 acres of land. It also contains 12 properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The land includes some of the most biodiverse habitats in the region, providing refuge for wildlife, like bighorn sheep, bison, bald eagles and songbirds, and the area's meandering creeks and streams flow into the mighty Colorado River, a critical water supply to millions of people across the Southwest,” said Brenda Mallor, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Haaland later added that the lands included in the monument “should not be open to new mining claims and developed beyond recognition.” Administration officials clarified to reporters that the national monument designation does not supercede existing rights or mining claims, and that maintenance and upgrades for utilities and infrastructure can continue.

The proclamation will establish a commission to help inform and guide co-stewardship of the monument between the federal government and the native tribes, with the goal of building a partnership to care for the land, with one official saying that it’s “important that we have tribal input into how these lands are managed.”