LA CROSSE, Wis. — Old Style Beer is going to be brewed in its birthplace once again: La Crosse, Wis.

Old Style is currently brewed in Milwaukee; but Pabst Brewing Company announced Monday the beer is heading home after a 20-plus-year hiatus.

La Crosse, Wis., will start brewing Old Style in Nov. 2023, Pabst Brewing said.

“Old Style will be brewed at the City Brewery facility and we will embrace modern techniques while preserving the traditional craftsmanship that has defined Old Style for generations,” said John Kimes, senior vice president of brewing operations for Pabst Brewing. “The brewing operations team has decades of experience and is dedicated to ensuring that each sip delivers the same authentic taste and quality that patrons have come to love.”

Hey La Crosse 👋 Old Style Beer is coming home to be brewed by you!



Check out this 1979 commercial as we cheers to this iconic brew's homecoming!🍻



Get more information, here: https://t.co/5LN1cP8eX8 pic.twitter.com/nZodx0exsF — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 8, 2023

To mark its homecoming, La Crosse-area bars will feature customized Old Style tap handles, bar signs, pint glasses and flags. Pabst Brewing said there will also be special events from September through November.

Celebrations will start during La Crosse’s Oktoberfest celebration in September with the “World’s Largest Six-Pack Pub Crawl.” In November, there will be a special event at the World’s Largest Six-Pack — “a national treasure and impressive beer storage system still in operation at City Brewery.” Pabst Brewing said it will release details on both events via the beer's Instagram and Facebook.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Old Style home,” said Adam Powers, the brand manager for Old Style beer. “We’re eager to reconnect with the community that nurtured the origins of Old Style, and hope these events will honor the deep history this beer has with the people and culture of La Crosse. It’s time to turn those Old Style signs right side up and cheers its return.”

The City of La Crosse warmly welcomes the return. “We are always excited to welcome businesses to our fair city and now we can proclaim an enthusiastic ‘cheers’ to a ‘comeback kid,’” said City of La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds. “The homecoming of Old Style is a celebration of our brewing heritage and a testament to the timeless appeal of this beloved beer.”

Old Style has an ABV of 4.6%. It’s “light in color and body, with medium aroma and bitterness, and a full-flavored yet delicate aftertaste.” It was originally launched as Old Times Lager by G. Heileman’s Brewery in 1902. It was renamed Old Style Lager shortly after. After prohibition ended, the beer gained popularity nationwide.