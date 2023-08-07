WORCESTER Mass. – There are several new redevelopment projects taking place in Worcester, and the Menkiti Group is involved in several of them.

The development company owns six properties in the city and are actively looking to grow. They are largely focused on Worcester’s theatre district, with several projects near Hanover Theatre.

Menkiti’s VP of commercial real estate Mike McElaney said there's potential to improve the area using the neighborhood and community investment model they've had success with in the past.

"In the neighborhood and in the community, there is an opportunity where you invest and improve the real estate, it will have a true impact on the people who live and work here,” McElaney said. “With that, a lot of the buildings naturally are historic, which we actually enjoy. They are challenging projects at times."

McElaney said the Menkiti Group is a mission-based real estate company, which means they track investment metrics not only financially, but also through community and neighborhood impact.