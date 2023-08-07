CINCINNATI — The Mega Millions is growing to record-setting numbers after a winning number was not drawn on Friday and the jackpot continues to grow.

For local retailers that sell Ohio Lottery tickets, that means more business for them.

What You Need To Know

The Mega Millions is nearing a historic high with a jackpot at $1.55 billion



Local businesses, like Madison Quickstop, have seen an increase in all-around lottery sales



Mohamad Ramzeen, the owner, said people will come in for a Mega Millions ticket but add on scratch-offs or food or drink



Ramzeen hopes the jackpot continues to grow so he can keep seeing an increase in business

It’s been more than 100 days since the last Mega Millions jackpot winner- but owners at the Madison Quickstop said they don’t mind the wait, as they’re selling more and more lottery tickets with each passing day.

It’s been a busy few weeks at the Madison Quickstop. That’s because the Mega Millions jackpot is drawing in more and more customers.

“They spend a lot of money right now because of the highest amount," said Mohamad Ramzeen, owner of Madison Quickstop.

The over $1.5 billion jackpot has been a big reason Ramzeen said their daily lottery purchases have more than quadrupled.

“When the lotteries go up, especially the Powerball and Mega, people are playing a lot," Ramzeen said. "So everyone’s trying. Everyone needs money, right?”

That’s exactly what the Ohio Lottery says. According to their 2022 financial report, sales for the Mega Millions and Powerball are jackpot driven. Sales for Mega Millions in 2022 were more than $48 million less than the year before, which they say directly correlates to lower jackpots during that year. Mega Millions and Megaplier account for 2.3% of Ohio Lottery’s annual sales.

At this locally owned shop, they want to see that jackpot continue to rise- that’s because not only do people buy more merchandise but also buy more state lottery tickets.

“When they come and do the quick pick or whatever numbers they play, they pick up some instant tickets too,” Ramzeen said. “Lottery just helps people sometimes. When you have winners, they have a good life, you know?”

Which leads to more success throughout the local business community.

The drawing for the $1.55 billion jackpot will be announced Tuesday night at 11 p.m. and if there’s still no winner, that jackpot will continue to grow.