This month marks one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act, two of his biggest legislative priorities packed with key parts of his domestic agenda.

Marking the occasion, White House officials are touting the administration’s accomplishments since the passage of the major bills as they head back on the road to sell Biden's economic message to the American people.

Administration officials highlighted the more than $500 billion spent by the private sector on clean energy and manufacturing investments since Biden took office



Biden signed both bills in August 2022 when Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress.

“This President – President Biden – has overseen the most transformational legislative agenda since LBJ,” Assistant to the President Natalie Quillian declared on a call with reporters previewing the administration’s message ahead of the anniversaries.

Administration officials highlighted the more than $500 billion spent by the private sector on clean energy and manufacturing investments since Biden took office – noting $110 billion in new investments in clean energy since the Inflation Reduction Act became law and, separately, $225 billion in semiconductors and electronics.

The CHIPS and Science Act garnered support from dozens of Republicans in the House and Senate.

Along with funding science and technology research, the $280 billion bill seeks to boost domestic production of semiconductors – something lawmakers argued is crucial to supply chains, national security and U.S. competitiveness with China.

Administration officials said applications to jobs posted by semiconductor companies by students were up 79%.

Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act – a sweeping climate, health care and tax reform bill – was the product of months of negotiations ending when moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rejoined talks. It passed with only Democratic support.

The sprawling bill included a historic near $375 billion for climate change, efforts to lower drug costs such as capping insulin costs for people with Medicare and allowing the government to negotiate prices on some prescription drugs and more.



Top administration officials said the insulin cap impacts four million seniors and other diabetics on Medicare. They also pointed to research showing when the IRA’s out-of-pocket prescription drug cap takes effect in 2025, nearly 19 million seniors will save about $400 per year.

The act also included new funding for the IRS, but some of that money has been peeled back in a deal made between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to suspend the debt ceiling.

Administration officials highlighted that the IRS recovered $38 million in delinquent taxes from 175 “millionaires.”

“We are certainly very concerned about House Republicans’ continued efforts to defund the IRS with appropriations bills that go far beyond what was agreed to in the [debt limit deal,] and I think could be very damaging to those efforts across the board,” a senior administration official said on the call.

Multiple officials on the call echoed that, warning of Republicans seeking to claw back many of the priorities in the bills.

Republicans have solidly opposed the legislation, calling it a cornucopia of wasteful liberal daydreams that would raise taxes and families’ living costs.

During negotiations over the debt limit, Biden kept most of his major priorities included in the IRA.

However, when lawmakers return from August break, it’s going to be a mad dash to try to come to an agreement on a spending bill to avert a government shutdown before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

The deal struck by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this year to raise the country’s debt limit also set caps for federal spending. But some conservative House Republicans want the spending cuts to go even further.

“I think we're going into the budget negotiations, hoping that the agreement that the President struck with Speaker McCarthy will indeed be honored but prepared for whatever comes our way,” a senior administration official said on the call.

This week, Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to talk about clean energy and manufacturing.

As the Democratic president seeks another four years in the White House, he and his top officials have honed in on the economy, branding his economic agenda as “Bidenomics” and setting off across the country to try to sell it.

Despite the now weeks-long push and positive economic indicators, 49% of respondents in a New York Times and Siena College poll released last week rated economic conditions as poor. Only 20% saw conditions as good or excellent.

Asked about why the White House’s perception of the economy is not resonating with voters, administration officials on the call continued to point to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I think ... polls don't always tell the full story,” one senior administration official said on the call.