WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Bill Kolodzinski is a true omelette pro. For decades, he has volunteered his time with the Wisconsin Poultry and Egg Association.

Each day of the Wisconsin State Fair, he plans to cook up hundreds of omelettes for hungry fairgoers.

What You Need To Know Wisconsin Products Pavillion showcases statewide food products





Offers unique way to showcase items





Allows companies to expand their markets

What is a routine task for Kolodzinski is a novelty for some at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“Unfortunately with breakfast routines in the morning people don’t make omelettes any more, so they are really appreciative when they come out here and can order an omelettes,” said Kolodzinski.

For the past 60 years, the Wisconsin Poultry and Egg Association has come to the State Fair to demo in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion to highlight what it knows best: Eggs and poultry.

While setting up at the fair takes time and money, Allison Houzner with the Wisconsin Poultry and Egg Association said it is well worth it long-term.

“We get to sell and promote all these products for farmers here in Wisconsin which helps their livelihoods and for us it is still fun to be here and just show them some new things,” said Houzner.

The Wisconsin Products Pavilion is also a chance for companies to broaden their market reach. Portesi Pizza is a household name in much of Central and Northern Wisconsin. However, the Wisconsin State Fair gives the Stevens Point-based frozen pizza firm a chance to broaden its horizons in Southern Wisconsin.

“This really helps us in the southern part. It helps us with our retailers like Woodman’s, Kroger, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly,” said Portesi's president, Dick Thompson. “We will actually have some ads going on this next week or so that kinda emphasizes that we are the official pizza of State Fair and it is just a good marketing tool for us.”

To learn more about the exhibitors and events going on throughout the fair, visit the Wisconsin Products Pavilion page on the Wisconsin State Fair website.