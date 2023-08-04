WASHINGTON D.C — Following his own struggles securing a Washington, D.C. apartment last winter, Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost, who represents Central Florida, has introduced legislation to ditch ‘junk fees’ for renters.

The bill also gets rid of factoring credit scores when applying for a lease, and requires that landlords disclose “ongoing pest and maintenance issues” and “the total amount that will be due each month.”



Currently, the bill only has Democratic co-sponsors in the Republican-controlled House, and Frost says he’s still in discussions to secure a Senate sponsor.

He says he knows first-hand what it’s like to be rejected for an apartment and have to pay application fees. When he shared his frustrations on social media, he says he received “thousands” of messages from renters who’ve dealt with similar issues.

“What I ran into was, I kept getting denied because of credit, and because of the fact that I really couldn't afford everything after all the fees that are added on, and the problem is transparency here. I mean, this happens to people all across the country,” Frost said in an interview with Spectrum News.

Frost later found an apartment, but says others seeking housing may not have the same outcome. He joined the newly created Congressional Renters Caucus as a founding member, and, he’s just introduced the “End Junk Fees for Renters Act.”

“What's a junk for you may ask? A junk fee is a fee of something that your landlord is already going to provide for you and already has to provide for you, that now they're charging you extra for things like lawn care, trash," Frost said. "During our research, we found that there are a lot of folks who pay upwards of $150 per month on top of their rent to pay their rent online."

“There's been some folks who have reached out to me and said, ‘Well, Maxwell, if you eliminate junk fees, they'll just tack it onto the rent and rent will be more expensive. Kind of the point here is to have transparency. And, so if they're going to charge this stuff, no matter what, yes, put it in the rent upfront so people can know what the actual rent is — not when they get their first bill,” he said.

While affordable housing advocates have praised the bill, not all landlord organizations are on-board with all of the proposals.

“Rental housing is a narrow-margin industry and amenities and services come at a cost, which is communicated with residents in the lease and the leasing process. The rental housing industry supports increased transparency and encourages dialogue between housing providers and their residents, however policymakers must recognize operational realities and the role that fees play in housing viability,” Greg Brown, the National Apartment Association’s SVP of Government Affairs said in a statement.

Junk fees are an issue that President Joe Biden has taken on as part of his economic plan as well. Frost says he worked "very closely" with the White House on his legislation.