WISCONSIN — From the Wisconsin State Fair to the Milwaukee Triathlon Festival to the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis., the first weekend in August in Wisconsin was shaping up to be like all the rest so far this summer: Busy.

"In general, Wisconsin is unmatched when it comes to throwing some of the biggest and the best festivals in the country," said Wisconsin Secretary of Tourism Anne Sayers. "And this weekend we're really in our sweet spot — we have a lot going on."

But could the Badger State be on track for a record-breaking summer so far?

"It's hard to make those predictions, but we certainly saw excellent turnout for things like Harley Fest and EAA just announced that they broke a record and we have this weekend the Wisconsin State Fair," Sayers said. "I'm hearing things in Appleton are really rocking right now for Mile of Music and of course we have Milwaukee's Bronzeville Week starting on Saturday, so it's feeling very good right now."

