MILWAUKEE — Egg prices have dropped after soaring in recent months.

For some families, the high prices were tough on the grocery bill and for some bakeries, it was hard on the bottom line.

Efren Garcia and his brothers own La Casa Del Pan in Milwaukee. It’s an Oaxacan bakery and Garcia said eggs are key to his recipes.

“I’m very proud our bread is authentic Oaxacan, the main ingredient is the eggs,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s recipes were passed down by his parents, who owned a bakery in Oaxaca, Mexico. He said when egg prices doubled last year, workers had to be laid off.

He said he and his brothers took the open shifts. They worked 16-hour days, seven days a week.

Garcia said the bakery is bouncing back now that the price of eggs is dropping.

“Now we are able to hire some employees since eggs went down a little bit,” said Garcia.

He said the price of sugar and butter are still high but believes the economy will rebound. In the meantime, he said it’s the little things that keep him positive.

“Just the smell of everything, making different breads,” Garcia said. “It just makes me happy.”