COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first Ohio State Fair was held in 1850 and its legacy of showcasing agriculture continues today.

Camp Washington was the site of the first Ohio State Fair



The fair was created to highlight Ohio's agricultural community



The fair has been held at the Ohio Expo Center since 1886

"If you want to think back to the original reason, we have a fair at all, it was because back in the 1800s, farmers wanted an opportunity to bring their produce to town and show it off," said Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance.

Farmers from across the state would show their livestock and haul in fruits, vegetables, grain, hay, tobacco, etc.

"Today it looks a little different than it did in [the 1800s], but when we think about the State Fair, livestock are still a huge part of it," Vance said.

The fair includes competitions, education sessions, exhibitions, demonstrations, etc.

While its landscape has morphed over the years, more changes are on the way with the Expo 2050 plan.

"This plan is all about how we keep the facility vibrant. How do we keep it growing and generating economic impact in Central Ohio? And most importantly, how does it continue to grow and serve the needs of fair-goers for those two weeks every August?" Vance said.

The Ohio State Fair occurs July 26 - Aug 6.