ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that broke out near Camping World Stadium late Wednesday.

According to officials, flames were reported at an auto repair shop around 11 p.m. on West Pine Street.

The location was just a few blocks from Camping World Stadium near downtown Orlando.

No injuries were reported as no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

There was a partial roof collapse to the structure but crews were able to quickly put out the fire. The fire started as thousands of fans were exiting the stadium after a soccer match.

Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar says police nearby for the event helped in the response.



"Police already being out here because of this large event really helped with crowd control, so they're good partners," Salazar said. "They always assist us when we have structure fires. They were able to provide protection for our fire lines. They were able to help us with crowd control."

Investigators said they should be able to get a better idea Thursday about a possible cause and where the fire started.