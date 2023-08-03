One New York winery wants to bring a taste of the Finger Lakes to Puerto Rico. Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery announced a historic partnership with the island.

Winemaking runs in Meaghan Frank’s blood. She’s a fourth generation winemaker and the great granddaughter of this winery’s founder.

"Our founder, Dr. Konstantin Frank, was the first person to successfully plant the European species of grapes in the eastern United States. So that’s very much his legacy," said Frank, the winery's vice president.

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has been in the Finger Lakes for more than 60 years. Today, it produces more than 40 different varieties of wine. Two of those wines are about to be on the tastebuds of even more people.

"So many New Yorkers visit Puerto Rico. People in Puerto Rico visit New York, so this synergy is key," said Frank.

Frank spent the last six years working with the New York Office of Trade and Tourism in Puerto Rico. Together they worked to find a distributor to sell Dr. Konstantin Frank wines on the island.

"We sent multiple rounds of samples, interviewed different distributors. It took this long for us to make this solid connection," said Frank.

The wines will be available in bars, restaurants, liquor stores.

Dr. Frank's is the first New York winery to make this partnership.

Frank says this will not only boost her winery, but the Finger Lakes region as a whole.

"A writer in London or a journalist in Puerto Rico can go taste these wines, write about them and create buzz and excitement about the region and our wineries," Frank said.

And she hopes that excitement will keep their wine pouring in the Finger Lakes, Puerto Rico and wherever it ends up next for another 60 years.

"I think Konstantin would be proud. He always wanted our wine in as many glasses as possible," Frank said.