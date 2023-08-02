Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle will open at Pearlridge Center on Tuesday.

What You Need To Know This will be Hawaii’s first Ten Seconds restaurant



A love story during the Qing Dynasty inspired the restaurant’s noodle menu



Along with quick and hot noodles, the restaurant serves appetizers, desserts and teas



Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hawaii will open at Pearlridge Center’s Uptown on Tuesday

The Chinese chain has 750 branches, including 70 in North America. This will be Hawaii’s first Ten Seconds restaurant, according to a news release.

A love story inspired the restaurant’s noodle menu.

During the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912), a scholar was studying for his imperial exam in a gazebo on an island in the center of a lake in Yunnan Province. His wife would bring him his favorite rice noodles every day by crossing a lengthy bridge to the gazebo. However, she found they would be soggy by the time she reached him. So she switched it up, keeping the soup hot in a fire-heated ceramic pot and adding the noodles and other ingredients once at the gazebo. Her clever creation was delicious and became widely known as “crossing-the-bridge” noodles.

“We are proud to deliver the noodle super hot and super fast to diners, and that is reflected in the restaurant’s name,” said Anna Tam, the general manager of Ten Seconds Hawaii.

The noodle menu includes golden hot and sour soup, pork bone soup, a vegetarian tomato soup, Szechuan mala spicy soup, and more. Noodles are made with rice flour, making them gluten-free.

Ten Seconds also serves appetizers, including Chinese Miao style beef, garlic popcorn chicken, hot and sour cucumber roll and tofu vegetable rice paper rolls. The dessert menu features matcha red bean bubble waffle, coffee Castella cake with ice cream, chocolate with Oreo chip souffle pancake and other treats. An array of milk and fruit teas is also available.

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hawaii is at Pearlridge Center’s Uptown. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. Reservations can be made for six or more people by calling 808-892-6888.