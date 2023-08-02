MINOCQUA, Wis. — A dispute between Minocqua Brewing Company and planners has been a high-profile battle in the Northwoods.

Sara Baldwin is in Wisconsin visiting family in Park Falls. She took time out of her trip to travel to Minocqua Wednesday morning.

What You Need To Know An Oneida County Planning and Zoning Committee voted to revoke a key permit for Minocqua Brewing Co. Wednesday



Minocqua Brewing Co. and planning officials have been at odds over a proposed beer garden



Bangstad announced Wednesday he is suing Oneida County and the town of Minocqua for first amendment violations

“We’re here to support the Minocqua Brewing Co. It seems like they’ve been picked on a little bit,” Baldwin said as she flipped through a stack of protest signs. “We just want fair treatment for local businesses who have supported the community here.”

She was one of about a dozen people protesting at a county zoning meeting about a permit crucial to the business.

“I just hope fair treatment. That there’s a rational decision that’s equitable and that people are all treated fairly and the same,” Baldwin said.

At the heart of the issue is Minocqua Brewing Co., a proposed beer garden, zoning and parking spaces.

Officials say the business has been out of compliance for things like non-permitted outdoor seating, not covering trash bins and not having the proper number of parking spaces on site.

Minocqua Brewing Co. owner Kirk Bangstad said the business has been targeted due to his progressive political views.

Robert Metropulos of Parkside Gallery said Minocqua’s business community works together. He’s been in the community 45 years.

“There are certain things you have to go through to achieve your objective. If you’re going to try and skip all that stuff, you’re going to have problems,” he said. “There are laws and we have to follow the law, get the permits and do what you have to do.”

While the dispute has attracted attention, Metropulos doesn’t think it’s hurt business.

“We all have our loyal customers. We all have people who have been coming here for many, many years,” Metropulos said. “A lot of kids are bringing their kids up here now. There is a big support group for everyone of one of us business people. We work very hard appease the people who come up here and be there for them.”

After more than two hours of public comment and discussion, the committee voted to revoke the vital permit.

Bangstad said his efforts aren’t done.

“We’re going to fight this. We’re going to fight this in court and we’re going to keep on fighting on fighting it up the ladder of the Oneida County chain of command.”

He said he won’t stop serving alcohol until “they put padlocks on my business.”

Planning officials said allegations that the move was politically motivated were “reckless and unfair.”

Prior to that decision, Baldwin said she wanted to see Minocqua Brewing Co. survive and thrive.

“Hopefully get the the elected officials, the decision makers, to think about what decisions they’re making and really reconsider and try to put the politics aside and say, ‘OK, here’s a business, it’s been in our town for a long time,'” she said. “Let’s treat them the same as we’ve treated other businesses.”