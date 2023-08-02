MILWAUKEE — The number of black-woman owned businesses in Wisconsin has gradually increased over the past few years.

It’s a positive sign for those working to diversify the state’s economic landscape. One Milwaukee entrepreneur is using her business to turn heartache into hope.

Sheri Luckett has always dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur. She owns Planet Smoothie in Glendale. For her, it’s about more than just offering healthy options for the community.

“I wanted to open a Chick-Fil-A and a Planet Smoothie up here in Wisconsin, given the fact that this is my hometown,” said Luckett.

Getting to own and operate a franchise store of a popular national chain is a long and difficult process. Despite the challenges, Luckett did it and now owns the only Planet Smoothie in Wisconsin. It’s bringing a healthier option to the neighborhood.

The only bittersweet part is she’s doing it alone. This wasn’t only her dream, her sister Tracy, was supposed to be here beside her for all of this.

“That all came crashing down when my sister was killed in a road rage accident here in Milwaukee,” she said.

It was an unthinkable tragedy, that made Luckett almost give up on everything.

“It’s hard doing it without her,” she said. “I had to do it for the fact that it was something that we wanted to do. We wanted to leave our day jobs and start our own business and have a legacy for our sons.”

Planet Smoothie is a way for Luckett to honor her sister and be a safe community space to counteract the senseless violence that took her life.

“There’s a lot of gun violence and road rage,” said Luckett. “All the different things that this city is starting to succumb to and it just doesn’t make sense. I feel like Milwaukee is better than this.”

For her, it’s really about so much more than smoothies.

“I want to be able to spread smiles and give folks some great smoothies,” she said. “When they taste that first sip and say, 'mmm this is tasty,' this really is the best smoothie on the planet.”

She said she will keep doing it with love.