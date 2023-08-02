HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County commission will vote Wednesday on the future of a proposed ferry service between MacDill Air Force Base and southern Hillsborough County.

The service would have provided alternate means of transportation for residents but commissioners say the county just doesn't have the $76 million in funding.

What You Need To Know Hillsborough County commissioners may vote Wednesday to end plans for a Cross Bay Ferry route between MacDill AFB and southern Hillsborough County



Commissioners say the county just doesn't have the $76 million in funding



The Cross Bay Ferry service that runs between Tampa and St. Pete will not be affected





MORE INFORMATION: Cross Bay Ferry

Planning for the MacDill ferry commuter route began in 2013. Now, a year from its scheduled completion, county commissioners are set to meet to potentially scrap the route.

A majority of commissioners voted for today's closer look at the additional ferry service.

The MacDill route would have been in addition to the Cross Bay ferry service that runs between Tampa and St. Pete.

That route is not being threatened.

Commissioner Ken Hagan said in a statement this week: "With minimal ridership and an ever increasing $75 million cost to tax payers, the MacDill ferry is a financial boondoggle.

“It makes far more sense to invest in meaningful transportation projects that will relieve congestion and improve the quality of life for a significantly greater percentage of our residents."

The recently formed non-profit Tampa Bay Ferry Alliance is pushing back on the plan to scrap the service, calling it a key element in connecting Hillsborough County.

But how many people will use it, and is it really worth the $175 million in operating costs over the next 20 years?

That's what commissioners will decide today.