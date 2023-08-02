PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The Pittsfield Licensing Board unanimously voted to revoke the business license for Wheels and Deals Automotives in a show cause hearing this week which brought some allegations to light from the Pittsfield Police Department.

Among the allegations was the testimony of Sabrina Rodriguez, who said she purchased a used car for $7,000 from Devon Fitts at Wheels and Deals. She said there were a number of issues with the vehicle shortly after purchasing and now Rodriguez is in pending litigation to get her money back from the dealership’s owner, Breana O’Neil.

“I guess this was all brought up of me," Rodriguez said. "I got Devon’s name because he bounced a check to register my car and that’s how I originally figured out what was going on with my car when I went down to speak with the lady with the registry. If you see the total, how much I’m actually paying after everything, sales tax and everything, it’s $11,447 is what I’m swimming in for a broken car.”

Rodriguez was questioned by the Registry of Motor Vehicles because Fitts allegedly tried to register the vehicle for $1,000, which would mean defrauding the state of sales tax dollars.

Rodriguez isn’t the only customers making claims. There are two other pending small court cases involving Wheels and Deals and Pittsfield Police Lt. Marc Maddalena said there are a number of other complaints against the business.

“This has been since January, I mean, this is unheard of," Maddalena said. "I don’t have this issue with any other dealership in the City of Pittsfield, with the exception of D&K.”

D&K Affordable Motors, which was operated by manager Kaitlyn Rathbun and her partner Devon Fitts, surrendered its business license in 2022.

Attorney Ahmed Ismail represented Breanna O’Neil of Wheels and Deals. He said his client has another job and was unaware of the alleged misconduct at the used auto dealership she owns, claiming Fitts offered to help her out when she couldn’t be there.

“My position here is he did things wrong, my client is trying to fix them," Ismail said. "Once she found out that he is involved with this business she’s following up with in court, she had let him go. She’s engaged in remedying whatever damage he did. She’s not denying any responsibility. She’s going to court, she’s going to deal with whatever comes towards her from Mr. Fitts’ actions.”

Thomas Campoli, chairman of the licensing board, said O’Neil does have the right of appeal for the business license of Wheels and Deals.

Maddalena said the investigation into the business dealings at Wheels and Deals is ongoing. He advised anyone in the market for a car to do their due diligence before purchasing.