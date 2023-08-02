The Navy has awarded Maine’s Bath Iron Works a new contract to build three new destroyers, the shipyard announced today.

The contract calls for the production of three Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The vessels are multi-role guided missile destroyers.

“We appreciate the opportunity to build on our history of providing these highly advanced ships for the U.S. Navy fleet and are honored to do our part to contribute to protecting the nation and our families,” said Chuck Krugh, the shipyard’s president. “Flight III destroyers have significantly increased capability, and our skilled shipbuilders are committed to producing ships that meet the quality standards that our Navy Sailors deserve.”

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Angus King (I-Maine) and Reps. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) and Jared Golden (D-Maine) sit on the Senate and House Appropriations and Armed Services Committees.

“Today’s award of three DDG-51s is a testament to Navy’s confidence in the hardworking and highly skilled men and women at BIW who have earned the reputation that ‘Bath built is best built,’” the delegation wrote in a joint statement. “We are pleased that this contract will provide a stable foundation to the shipyard for at least the next five years and ensure our sailors – and country – have the ships they need to keep the nation safe.”

The shipyard is already working on six DDG 51 destroyers: John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) as well as the Flight III ships Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130) and Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).

The contract, according to the delegation’s statement, could lead to future contracts for five more vessels.

Bath Iron Works employs approximately 6,500 workers. According to the Maine Department of Labor, it is the fourth-largest employer in the state, behind MaineHealth, Hannaford Bros. Co. and Walmart/Sam’s Club.