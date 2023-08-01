WORCESTER, Mass. - Nearly nine months after opening, the Worcester Regional Food Hub's marketplace in downtown is closing.

It offered dining options from a rotating group of the Food Hub's entrepreneurs on the first floor of the Glass Tower building on Main Street.

Food Hub director Shon Rainford said Synergy, the company which owns the location, plans on opening a restaurant in the location. He said they knew it would be a temporary location, but they had a lot of success helping other businesses.

"We had several restaurants that launched there and opened their own brick and mortars,” Rainford said. “We had Belen Casa de Pan, which is on Main Street in the former Acoustic Java. We have Un Toque Boriken, which is Jessica Reyes, and she just recently took over Kokoriko’s Pizza and Fried Chicken on Main Street in Main South.

“We've got several people that launched at our marketplace that are working out of 107 Tap on Water Street. So, it's been very good for the folks that were working there."

In the meantime, the Food Hub is looking for a more permanent location for the marketplace and continues to work on their production and distribution location at Union Station. They'll also be hosting Saturday markets outside of the Glass Tower weekly from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.