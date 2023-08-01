The United Steelworkers union is calling on Essity to keep its South Glens Falls paper mill open.

The company announced in mid-July that it would be shutting down the facility and all other upstate facilities, leaving about 350 employees without work in South Glens Falls. Facilities affected include a warehouse and distribution center in Saratoga Springs and a converting facility in Greenwich.

Union officials say the move has brought poor morale to other Essity locations throughout the country. The union says Essity has no intentions at looking for a buyer to operate the facility, or allowing the union to look for one.

“Hundreds of loyal, experienced workers deserve to work for an employer with plans to operate the mill," said United Steelworkers International Vice President Luis Mendoza.

Mendoza says the USW and Essity are engaged in negotiations, covering subjects like severance pay and recall rights.

“We are shocked and disappointed that Essity has made the additional decision not to look or allow the union to search for potential buyers,” Mendoza said in a press release. “This decision ultimately leaves these members, their families and the surrounding community in a devastating position.”