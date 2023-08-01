Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Washington, D.C., as part of the Justice Department's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Trump's campaign baselessly called the indictment a "pathetic attempt" by the Biden administration and the Justice Department to interfere with next year's election.

"These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before," the campaign's statement reads.

Tuesday's indictment in the nation's capital is Trump's third this year. Before Tuesday, Trump faced nearly 75 charges across two previous cases: Thirty-four in a New York case stemming from alleged hush money payments to an adult film star before the 2016 presidential election, and 40 brought by the Justice Department in a separate case related to alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called the cases against him a partisan witch hunt.

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump made numerous false statements about widespread voter fraud as he and his allies sought to challenge and overturn the results of the election, despite current and former members of his own administration stating that those claims were without merit.

Those efforts ultimately culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, when a mob of his supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and stormed the building in an effort to disrupt the counting and certification of Electoral College votes. More than 1,000 people in nearly all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the riot.

Prosecutors have questioned multiple Trump administration officials before a grand jury in Washington, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was repeatedly pressured by Trump to ignore his constitutional duty and block the counting in Congress of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

They’ve also interviewed other Trump advisers, including former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as local election officials in states including Michigan and New Mexico who endured a pressure campaign from the then-president about overturning election results in their states. A lawyer for Giuliani, who participated in a voluntary interview, said Tuesday that he did not receive a target letter.

