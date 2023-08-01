INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — A new city ordinance that regulates how short-term rentals can operate in Indian Rocks Beach takes effect Tuesday and will soon be at the center of a lawsuit.

According to short-term rental property owner Matthew Barrowclough, a group of roughly 300 property owners plan to serve the mayor and city attorney with a lawsuit later this week.

Two weeks ago, the group sent a letter demanding the city rescind the ordinance but they say it went unanswered.

Included in New Ordinance: Owner or manager must be available to respond to complaints 24/7 and arrive within one hour



Maximum occupancy is 12 people



No more than two people can occupy a bedroom



One parking spot designated per bedroom

Barrowclough owns and rents four short-term rental properties in the city and says he and hundreds of others feel the new ordinance goes too far.

The new ordinance restricts the number of guests that can stay in a home to 12, limits occupancy to two people per bedroom and requires short-term rentals to meet current state building codes for new constructions.

Barrowclough says when he bought his triplex, it was abandoned and falling apart. He says he pumped thousands of dollars into it and did a full renovation which his neighbors appreciated. The home was built in 1947 and still has parts of the original construction.

“It would be an enormous cost for me,” she said, referencing having to bring his home up to 2023 new build standards. “It would take away that amazing appeal people love when they come to stay at this place.”

Barrowclough says many of these new restrictions will also hurt the restaurants and businesses. Now, he fears, that occupancy requirements would mean many families will be priced out of visiting Indian Rocks Beach.

“I don’t think the city in its thinking really understands the impact this is going to have to small businesses,” he said.

Roughly 300 property owners in Indian Rocks Beach plan to sue the city over its new ordinance that regulates short-term rentals. Occupancy restrictions and building code regulations they say go too far. The city declined comment, saying they won't comment on lawsuits



📺 @BN9 --> pic.twitter.com/rdXTCaFtUo — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) August 1, 2023

In Barrowclough’s situation, he owns two studio-style apartments with a dividing wall between the bedroom and common space. Under the new guidelines, only two people would be allowed to rent the unit that also has a large living room and pullout couch. Over time, he says, the home has comfortably fit many couples who bring along their baby or young children

The new ordinance also requires a property owner or manager to be available 24/7 to respond to any reported issues within one hour.

“It’s an interesting expression for the city to ask me to play police officer,” he said.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reached out to the city for comment, but they responded that they do not comment on litigation.