WISCONSIN — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Badger State today.

According to the White House, Harris will travel to Pleasant Prairie along with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. They’ll deliver remarks to highlight the administration’s investment in broadband and affordable connectivity.

Following this, Harris is expected to travel to Milwaukee to talk at two campaign receptions.

The White House did not release further information about the upcoming trip.

The visit comes a little over a month after President Joe Biden's administration announced that Wisconsin will receive more than $1 billion in federal money to expand high-speed internet access.

It's part of a plan to distribute $42.5 billion nationwide to provide reliable and affordable internet service for every home and business in the U.S. by 2030. States must complete a multi-step process before they can use the money.

Harris had last visited Wisconsin in September 2022 ahead of the November midterm elections to speak with young voters.

Thursday's visit is the first of this election cycle and would be Harris's fourth trip to Wisconsin since taking office.

Biden won perennial battleground Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes in 2020, flipping the state for Democrats after former President Donald Trump carried it by just short of 23,000 votes in 2016. Four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point.