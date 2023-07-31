A mixed-use development coming to Utica's Hotel Street is underway.

The project, which officials say will cost almost $20 million, will feature apartments and "ground floor retail space," according to Mayor Robert Palmieri's office. Work began last week on the buildings in the Bagg's Square corridor.

"Given its proximity to nearby businesses, attractions and travel corridors, Hotel Street is situated in an ideal location that makes it a prime spot for further development and growth," said State Sen. Joseph Griffo. "This project will enhance the City of Utica’s historic Bagg’s Square and downtown neighborhoods, while also supporting other ongoing revitalization efforts taking place in the area."

The project had previously received $3 million in funding through the state's Restore New York Communities Initiative grant, as well as a separate $1 million capital grant.