A judge in Georgia on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump’s efforts to derail Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe into efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his ruling that Trump and Coffee County, Georgia, Republican Party chair Cathy Latham – a “fake elector” who signed a document that Trump had won the state in 2020 – lacked standing to challenge the probe because an indictment has not yet been announced.

“The Court now ﬁnds that neither Trump nor Latham enjoys standing to mount a challenge – at this pre-indictment phase of the proceedings -- to the continued investigation into and potential prosecution of possible criminal interference in the 2020 general election in Georgia,” wrote McBurney, who has been overseeing Willis’ probe. “The movants' asserted ‘injuries’ that would open the doors of the courthouse to their claims are either insufﬁcient or else speculative and unrealized.

“They are insufficient because, while being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation,” he wrote.

Trump’s attorneys filed the motion to quash the grand jury’s final report in March, and Latham joined the former president’s effort in April. Georgia’s Supreme Court rejected a similar effort from the president two weeks ago.

The effort comes as Willis has signaled that charges could be coming in the next few weeks.

Willis’ probe began more than two years ago in the aftermath of the release of a recording of Trump calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official and a fellow Republican, asking him to “find 11,780 votes.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and insisted that his call was “perfect.”

Willis over the weekend told local Atlanta television station WXIA that “we’re ready to go.”

“The work is accomplished,” she said. “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.”