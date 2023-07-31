CINCINNATI — Tuesday, Aug. 1 is Start Up Day Across America, a day that celebrates entrepreneurs and aims to inspire the next generation of business owners. One third-generation florist shares what it’s been like starting her own business.

At Eve Floral Co., Evelyn Streeter works with many types of flowers.

“So these are dahlias, everybody’s favorite," Streeter said.

This florist is not new to the line of work

“My grandfather actually started doing flowers honestly to support his family," she said.

Her mother eventually did too, and now as a third-generation florist, Streeter decided to move from her hometown of Detroit to start her own company.

“I sort of just decided that I was going to move somewhere and start my own thing," she said.

Thanks to lots of knowledge and a Main Street Ventures grant, she was able to move into her space in Cincinnati’s Columbia Tusculum, where she’s embraced by other small business owners.

“Owning a small business, like, we can be there for each other and kind of help each other out," Streeter said.

As she’s grown, so has her space, which now includes a retail area she hopes will bring the community together.

“When I decided to open the retail, I was like, okay, this is something the community could benefit from," she said.

And even as a third-generation florist, she’s still finessing the craft. But her family history makes her respect what generations before her's did and she's hopeful for what’s to come.

“It’s not easy, I’m not going to lie," she said. "I have the most respect for small business owners. It’s very hard, especially in the floral industry. You’re working with a product that’s not going to last forever. So, you’re basically educating and constantly kind of reminding people, just enjoy this for the moment that you have it.”

Start Up Day Across America started in 2013 not only to encourage entrepreneurs and current startups but to also lead them to the correct resources to run a successful business.