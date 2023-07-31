An unlicensed marijuana dispensary chain with several locations operating across upstate New York became the first to have its stores shut and padlocked by the state under its new cannabis law, state leaders announced Monday.

Seven dispensaries in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties that were operating without a state license and allegedly selling marijuana to underage customers were closed using enforcement powers signed into law as part of the state budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The unlicensed stores belong to the chain “I’m Stuck,” which is owned by David Tulley and operated locations across Cayuga, Monroe, Oswego and Wayne counties, Hochul said.

His stores that were shut down Monday with help from State Police are located in Auburn, Lyons, Macedon, Ontario, Pulaski and Williamson.

The state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) petitioned to close the stores, and the state Supreme Court in Wayne County granted the action earlier this month, according to court papers.

Tulley ignored notices and orders from the OCM to stop selling cannabis without a license at his “I’m Stuck” stores, and investigators from the state office of the attorney general observed store clerks selling cannabis products to underage customers on multiple occasions, the governor said.

"Tulley could be fined millions of dollars in penalties as a result of today’s action," Hochul's press release states.

“David Tulley brazenly violated our laws, cheated taxpayers, and endangered our kids by selling unregulated cannabis to underage customers," state Attorney General Letitia James said in the statement. "Today’s enforcement action should send a clear message that businesses that are selling cannabis without a license will be stopped."

State law requires those who sell any marijuana product to be registered and licensed by the OCM. Hochul signed legislation this year that authorizes the attorney general, upon request by OCM, to bring proceedings against people who violates the law.

The cannabis law imposes a $10,000 penalty for each day an individual sells cannabis without a license, and $20,000 a day for individuals who continue to sell cannabis after receiving an order to cease operating from OCM.