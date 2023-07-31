A new partnership purchased the Great Northern Mall for $9 million, marking the beginning of an ambitious project at the ghost mall in Clay, near where Micron plans to build its giant chip fab.

The deal originally was set to close last year, but became the subject of litigation, delaying the sale from going through.

Hart-Lyman Companies, LLC and Conifer Realty acquired the 120-plus-acre site, and will redevelop it into a walkable "town center" with medical offices, entertainment spaces and hundreds of residences, according to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

"The immense scope of the project will require a substantial investment in the hundreds of millions of dollars, reflecting the commitment to addressing the housing shortage and accommodating expected growth from the Micron project," McMahon said.

He called Guy Hart, Jr., Hart-Lyman managing partner and lead developer, and Conifer, a perfect complement for the project. Hart said their vision for the town-center concept is unparalleled in Central New York.

“Everything went off without any fanfare pretty humdrum closing in the end," said Hart. "All the taxes are paid up to date.”

Construction is expected to start next year.

McMahon, a supporter of the project, said it "aligns with the county's vision to accommodate the influx of thousands of workers expected at Micron Technology, as well as the tens of thousands of supply-chain jobs."