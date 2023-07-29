DAYTON, Ky. — Dayton city leaders said the city’s entertainment district, the Rope Walk, is open.

People can go to participating businesses to “sip and stroll.” They’ll receive beverages in designated specific cups to take out into the district with them.

What You Need To Know Dayton's entertainment district the Rope Walk is open



Participating businesses have cups given to them to give to people to sip and stroll



People can enjoy local busineses and shops in the district's boundaries while being able to open-carry beverages



The district is something that can be of help for businesses

“You can get it filled with whatever libation that the business is wanting to offer and can openly carry from other businesses to and from and try different things,” Drew Rath, owner of Tuba Baking Co., said.

Rath said people could find some local and German-style drinks at his shop. People can grab other drinks, like margaritas up the street, and more at the district’s participating businesses. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker said it’s something that’s meant to showcase some of the local shops in a fun, unique way while attracting people to the area as well. He said the name of the entertainment district actually stems from some city history.

“In the late 1800s or so, Dayton actually made a lot of hemp rope for all the riverboats that were coming through and stopping here in Dayton, so we supplied a lot of rope for steamboats back in the day,” Baker said.

Baker also said guidelines are in place to make sure things remain fun but safe for people and businesses. People can open-carry in the district’s boundaries and businesses taking part will have signage posted to help guide people. He mentioned the city has some ongoing construction projects to help enhance things for pedestrians. The bump outs they are putting in can help enhance the district as well.

“Slowing down traffic, adding more sidewalk space so businesses can put tables outside or more visitors outside and it just gives it more of a walkable community,” Baker said.

Rath said he feels this new city venture will help business in the long-run all around.

“I just think this is the perfect little district for that. Hoping to see a lot more businesses grow and develop here in the coming years. I think this is the perfect thing to happen right now,” Rath said.