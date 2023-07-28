WORCESTER, Mass. – The summer edition of Worcester’s “Restaurant Week” returns on Monday.
Food lovers can enjoy a three-course meal from some of the best restaurants in the city for $28.23. This year, more than 30 restaurants are offering the special deal. It’s a chance for customers to try food from places they’ve never been, and also help businesses bring more people through the door.
Paul Barber, owner of the Flying Rhino Café on Shrewsbury Street, said they're offering new menu items during the event, as well as some of their classics.
“Buffalo chicken wantons, crab rangoons, and then we do a Mediterranean chicken that’s new,” Barber said. “There’s a little bit of everything for everyone.”
Some restaurants are also offering a premium menu to pick from, costing $32.23. “Restaurant Week” runs through Saturday, Aug. 12.