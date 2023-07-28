PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — HARIBO opened its doors of a new manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. The brand-new factory is the company’s first North American manufacturing facility.

HARIBO said the factory has already begun producing Goldbear gummies. The company said the 500,000-square-foot facility will expand production in the future, but for now, the 200 associates working there are devoted to the iconic treat.

HARIBO said it opened the factory to meet the demand of American consumers. HARIBO producers more than 1,200 types of gummi treats around the world; 25 of those are available in the U.S.

The Wisconsin-based facility is HARIBO’s 16th factory; facilities span across 11 countries. The global headquarters is located in Germany and the U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill.

The company makes more than 160 million Goldbears daily, with hundreds of tons of them now coming from Wisconsin.

“I started my career with HARIBO more than 20 years ago, and I’m so proud to be part of the team that made the dream of a U.S. factory come true,” said Hakan Zor, chief production officer, HARIBO of America. “Our Associates worked tirelessly to ensure every step was taken with care, with the best quality equipment, technology and ingredients on the market. The HARIBO brand has limitless potential and producing in the U.S. is an exciting next chapter of our story.”

HARIBO said it opted top open the facility in Kenosha County because it believed the area held values of “quality, trust and independence, coupled with the work ethic of the region and warm welcome from the community.” HARIBO said it has brought hundreds of jobs to the area, and will bring hundreds more as production grows.

HARIBO said it plans to give back to the community, too. The company said it is working with Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College and Gateway Technical College, “to provide scholarship and internship opportunities.”

“At HARIBO we think in generations. We are in the U.S. for the long-term and are honored to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community,” said Wes Saber, chief financial officer, HARIBO of America. “One of our core values is trust, and it was important for us to give back to the people of Pleasant Prairie who have welcomed us so warmly. We believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable education so our partnerships reflect that. We’re committed to creating learning and career opportunities that will drive economic development and wellness for Southeast Wisconsin.”

The facility is a multi-phase project. Right now, in the first phase, the facility includes a production facility, warehouse and administrative building. The company said new developments are in the works and are set to include expanded capacity, new technology and hundreds of additional workers.

HARIBO said in order to keep its employees, customers and partners safe, it will not offer factory tours.