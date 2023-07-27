TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is preparing to close it’s survey period, asking residents if they want accessory dwelling units spanned to new parts of the city.

Currently only Seminole Heights and a small pocket of Lowry Park allows for the units, often referred to as garage apartments to mother-in-law suites.

What You Need To Know City of Tampa closing survey period on accessory dwelling units, also known as garage apartments or mother-in-law suites



Currently only Seminole Heights and a small pocket of Lowry Park allows for the units



LINK TO SURVEY: The City of Tampa ADU survey will end on July 31

Stacey Jenkins built an ADU during the pandemic after her father died, leaving her mother alone at their home In New Tampa.

“Considering housing prices, considering density for neighborhoods like this where we have a lot and a little bit of space to put a tiny little cottage, I think it's really important for Tampa and I think we should consider expanding it beyond Seminole Heights," Jenkins said.



ADU’s usually feature less space than a traditional home, but offering the same ammenities like a bathroom, full kitchen, living room and a place to sleep.

And they are often much cheaper than a traditional home or apartment to rent.

The city believes an expansion of ADU’s to other parts of the city could help relieve affordable housing stress in the city, and at the same time help make current homeowners extra income.

City fo Tampa Planning Director Stephen Benson said the city has received hundreds of surveys in a sign that residents are interested in allowing for more ADUs.

“We take that as people are really interested in seeing this,” Benson said. “It may not be something the decision makers are going to want to expand throughout the entire city, but we're hoping that we can go neighborhood by neighborhood, start with the neighborhoods that really are embracing the concept.”

The City of Tampa ADU survey will end on July 31.