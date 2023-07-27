TAMPA, Fla. — The founders and co-owners of Datz said its South Tampa location will close after a 14-year run.

Citing the sale of the building and surrounding real estate, the business announced it will shut its doors Aug. 27.

The Datz locations in St. Petersburg (180 Central Ave.) and Riverview (6264 Winthrop Town Centre Ave.) will remain open and under original ownership.

Founders and co-owners Suzanne & Roger Perry said:

“We have made the difficult decision to close the doors of Datz and Dough on South MacDill Avenue but are forever thankful for the memories in South Tampa, our original home. Since opening in 2009, we have been surrounded by an amazing community that has supported our many endeavors.

"We will miss South Tampa greatly, but we hope we were able to bring some out-of-the-box ideas to the local food scene and make eating fun. We thank you for all the years of support and encourage you to keep supporting business with crazy ideas that keep meals fun-loving and keep people together.”