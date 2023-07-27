EUSTIS, Fla. - Eustis leaders are looking to move forward with plans to transform the city’s downtown area. Earlier this month, they voted to seek public input, as they’re closer to redeveloping Downtown Eustis.

What You Need To Know The City of Eustis is looking at redeveloping a three-block parcel located between State Road 19, Clifford Avenue and Magnolia Avenue



The city said the redevelopment wants to promote a ‘live, work, play’ attitude, creating more space for potential stores, restaurants, apartments, and a hotel



Some residents say they're excited about the investment, as long as it doesn't change the 'small-town feel'



Leaders are meeting with the contractor Aug. 15-16. Part of the plan is allowing for public input, however, there are no further details at this time

For Tim Hamson, barbering isn’t just a job, it’s an art.

"My dad was a barber in Massachusetts, I followed in his footsteps," said Hamson, Barber at Lake Eustis Barber Shop.

He’s perfected the skill for the last 3 decades. But he’s only been doing it in Eustis for the last few years, after moving here from South Florida.

"We needed to take care of my mother-in-law. We ended up staying, she had passed away, we ended up staying because we liked it so much," said Hamson.

Just in the time he’s lived here, he’s seen the area grow.

"We’ve been growing. It’s off-season and we still have a lot of people coming in," said Hamson.

That’s why he’s happy to hear about the City of Eustis potentially redeveloping the downtown area. Meeting the needs of the current and growing population.

"I think it would be cool, of course, keep the older buildings. It’ll be neat to have some newer style," said Hamson.

But he wants to make sure the redevelopment doesn’t take away from the current small town feel. Making sure the Mom-and-Pop shops stay open.

"To keep the old. They don’t want it to be like a city. Too many people, too crowded. Keep it hometown feel," said Hamson.

The project is still in the early planning phases. The City of Eustis is looking at a three-block parcel located between State Road 19, Clifford Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. Locals may know it as the former site of Florida Hospital Waterman. The city said the redevelopment wants to promote a ‘live, work, play’ attitude, creating more space for potential stores, restaurants, apartments, and a hotel.

Leaders are meeting with the contractor Aug. 15-16. Part of the plan is allowing for public input, however, there are no further details at this time.