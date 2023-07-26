PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Should the millage rate be approved as is, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will have to make $1.5 million in annual service cuts to stay within budget.

On Wednesday, PSTA’s board of directors is set to vote on the proposed tax levy rate of 0.7500. If passed, PSTA will consider a number of options to help cut costs.

Changes up for consideration: Eliminate six low ridership routes



Central Avenue Trolley and other route reductions (59 & 52LX)



Eliminating evening hours after 10 p.m.



Increasing PSTA fares

The possible cost cutting measures include eliminating evening hours after 10 p.m., increasing PSTA fares, eliminating six low ridership routes and reducing the number of routes on the Central Avenue Trolley and along 49th Street and Ulmerton Road.

PSTA is considering eliminating Route 813 (Dunedin), Route 814 (Safety Harbor), Route 90 (South St. Pete to St. Pete Beach), Route 32 (Downtown St. Pete by John Knox Housing), Route 5 (5th Ave N), and Route 58 (Bryan Dairy/Seminole).

Officials say the six routes that PSTA is considering eliminating have less than 3,000 monthly rides which falls far below the 20,000 ride average.

This comes as the SunRunner, which links downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach, is adding a new stop closer to the St. Pete Pier and adding two new buses to its fleet. PSTA officials say the expansion is being paid for with federal dollars not used during initial construction.

Not every cost-cutting measure will need to be implemented in order to hit the $1.5 million threshold. Two public hearings will be held in September before PSTA’s board of directors vote on the changes.