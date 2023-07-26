"It's official Rochester will continue its long tradition of making high quality suits, powered by our top notch union tailor workforce!” Schumer said in a statement. “This 112-year old factory is a Rochester institution - woven into the very fabric of the community - and that is why I've fought time and again to keep it in business whenever it faced challenges. Last month, after I had personally called the CEO to urge him to look at Rochester, I announced Tom James Company's plans to acquire this iconic factory, and today, I'm thrilled to announce that Tom James has officially closed on its purchase of this Rochester institution - not only providing stability for its 200 world-class union employees, but also adding additional jobs in the coming years. When I visited this Rochester facility a few years ago and walked the floor alongside the factory's hardworking employees, many of whom have worked there for decades, I committed to making sure their future was secure for years to come. Tom James Company, fueled by its own Workers United union workforce, has become an industry leader and is tailor-made to sew success now for Rochester's future. Now that the deal is officially closed, I'm excited to see what the future holds for this beloved Rochester factory and its hundreds of skilled Rochester union workers."