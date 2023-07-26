ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis.— The Minocqua Brewing Company has been the topic of conversation for the past few years in Oneida County.

It was a chaotic and heated meeting between the Oneida County board and Kirk Bangstand, the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company.

Over the past two years, the county has issued multiple citations to the Minocqua Brewing Company for non-compliance.

These issues included having outdoor seating when not permitted, not covering trash bins and not having the proper number of parking spaces on the premises.

Bangstand has been vocal on social media that the board is against him because of his political views, and that he has been treated unfairly because of those views.

The planning and development meeting was planned to have a vote to amend, suspend or revoke the administrative review permit for the business.

However, things quickly went off the rails after Bangstand started his prepared statement and the board asked him to get back on track to the point of the meeting.

There was yelling back and forth and disruptions; then, the meeting then ended abruptly. In the end, no vote was made and the meeting ended without conclusion.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to the county board and owner Kirk Bangstand for further comment.