HUDSON, Mass. - It's hot days like Wednesday where Dennis McCarthy and the team at the Lake Boone Ice Company are busiest.

"We definitely see a spike in business," McCarthy said. "A lot of our stores we sell wholesale to, they sell ice really quickly during this time. So, we have to do a lot of our regular deliveries, we have to do them more often."

Their freezer is stocked with hundreds, if not thousands of bags of ice. Lake Boone packages several thousand pounds every day, whether it's cubed or dry ice.

With high temperatures this week, McCarthy spent Wednesday morning stocking up their freezer for the days ahead, before shipping it off to restaurants or loading up a customers truck.

"You know, anyone having a barbecue around here, they're going to stop by and grab a couple bags," he said.

The days leading up to July 4 are usually when they sell their most ice. But, a small heat wave is always good for business. So far, this summer has been tricky for Lake Boone, with all of the rain in the Commonwealth.

"If the weather is steady, it's the best for us," McCarthy said. "If it's up and down, super hot heat waves then super cold, it's not the best. Kind of just steady, warm, nice weather is great for business."

McCarthy said seasonality is the biggest challenge they face every year.

"Half the year, people really don't care about ice, and the other half they really care," he said. "So, it's like a balancing act."

But on days like Wednesday, it's all worth it, when McCarthy is able to walk into the freezer whenever he needs to.

"I definitely gravitate in there on a day like today," McCarthy said. "But, there's a lot of stuff to do out here too. So, you can't be cool all day. But, it's great."