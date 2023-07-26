GREENSBORO, N.C. — Honda Aircraft Company will bring nearly 300 new jobs to Greensboro by producing their new light jet in the Triad.

The classes include an introduction to structure, structure assembly, structures repair and composition training.

Hundreds of GTCC students have already gone to work on other Honda aircraft.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to have a much better chance of getting in the field, because they will be looking for new employees, but to work on something new and exciting. Their new high-speed jet will have longer range and longer distances," said Olliver Moller, a student in the program.

GTCC’s Director of Aviation Workforce Continuing Education Tony Turner says they are excited to prepare students to work on Honda’s latest innovation.

“We are welcoming this opportunity to work with Honda Jet and the other major partners in the Triad. We look forward to feeding them with the trained personnel they require, and we encourage the continued relationship we have with them,“ said Turner, who runs the Aviation Manufacturing Quick Careers Program.

Honda Aircraft Company invested $55.7 million to make its new light jet in Greensboro.