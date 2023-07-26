A decorated Vietnam War veteran will be honored this weekend at a christening ceremony at Bath Iron Works for a new guided missile destroyer bearing his name.

The Navy will be christening the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr., an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., the ship’s namesake, is a decorated military officer who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in combat in Vietnam in 1965, according to biographical details released by the shipyard.

Born and raised in Cheshire, Conn. with his younger brother Cliff, Barnum was a Boy Scout, head of the altar boys at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church and a member of the local fire department.

“Growing up, Cliff and I didn’t have much, but we had everything,” Barnum said, “starting with love and support from our parents.”

Barnum was president of the freshman and senior classes at Cheshire High School, and went on to St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. There, he attended the Marine Corps’ Platoon Leaders Class, the first step in his commission in the corps.

He said he wanted to join because his father had been a marine.

“I asked him why he joined the Marine Corps, and I remembered him saying, ‘I wanted to be the best trained, best prepared – so I could come back to your mom and you two boys.’ That always stuck in my mind,” he said.

Barnum graduated from St. Anselm in 1962 with a degree in economics. That same year, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He served in Vietnam as an artillery forward observer starting in 1965.

Barnum distinguished himself on Dec. 18, 1965, just two weeks after first being deployed. During Operation Desert Moon in the Que Son Valley, he and his company became separated from the main battalion.

“We were ambushed,” he said. “Everyone hit the dirt. Many were shot.”

His commander was mortally wounded, and the radio operator killed, but Barnum took charge, using the radio to coordinate fire from two helicopter gunships overhead. He also directed engineers to clear a landing zone to evacuate the dead and wounded.

Barnum’s actions that day earned him the Medal of Honor.

According to the medal’s citation, “His sound and swift decisions and his obvious calm served to stabilize the badly decimated units and his gallant example as he stood exposed repeatedly to point out targets served as an inspiration to all.”

Barnum went on to serve another tour in Vietnam, earning more medals including a purple heart. He continued to serve in the corps until retiring in 1989. He then served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Reserve Affairs and as Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs).

On Saturday, the shipyard will host the christening of the destroyer bearing his name at a dedication ceremony closed to the public. Shipyard spokesperson David Hench said increased security requirements have changed the policy for vessel christenings to be restricted to employees and their families and invited guests but declined to comment further.

“We don’t publicly discuss security considerations,” Hench said.

Barnum himself is scheduled to speak, as will his wife, Martha Hill.

Hench said it’s rare that a vessel’s namesake is present for a christening. The last, he said, was in 2017, when Capt. Thomas Hudner, a Korean War veteran, attended a christening for his namesake destroyer.

Prior to that, Hench said, the last was in 2008, when Wayne E. Meyer attended a dedication ceremony for a vessel bearing his name.

The vessel is the 40th destroyer in its class to be built by the shipyard. It is a guided missile destroyer just over 500 feet long and will be armed with a close-range aerial defense system, one five-inch gun, six torpedo tubes and 96 missile launch tubes.

Construction began on April 6, 2021. Details on its eventual home port were not available, but the vessel is expected to officially launch in the Kennebec River in the coming weeks.