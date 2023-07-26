The Buffalo Common Council has once again pushed back the vote on Mayor Byron Brown’s proposal to give Braymiller’s Market more than half a million dollars in COVID-19 funding.

In a heated council meeting Tuesday, members said they want more time to look over the distribution of American Rescue Plan money so they can avoid any legal issues.

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt says Braymiller Market needs to make changes — before the city hands over the cash.

"We heard from resident after resident who live right next door that their prices are still too high,” Wyatt said. “So it kind of just begs to the question are you really that desperate? Do you really care?"

Also on the line is a half million dollar investment from local real estate developer Paul Ciminelli, who says he will give the market the money only if the council approves the COVID funding.

The council says it will reconsider funding for Braymiller at a not yet scheduled special meeting before the end of the month.