With nearly every major GOP presidential candidate set to descend on Iowa on Friday for its annual Lincoln Dinner, we’re reminded of just how crucial early-voting states are for presidential contenders at this stage in the campaign game.

As is typical, Republican presidential hopefuls are flocking to New Hampshire and Iowa – two critical states that can help set the tone for the primaries to come. This election cycle, GOP contenders are trying to set themselves apart in a crowded field that polls show is dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, the release of fundraising totals from April through June – the period in which many candidates entered the race – provided insight into where campaigns stand. But numbers in New Hampshire and Iowa specifically can provide their own takeaways.

In some ways, candidates’ donations in these two key states thus far follows what polls and overall fundraising numbers tell us we should expect. According to the Federal Election Commission's presidential map, the party’s front-runner, Trump, has outraised all of the other GOP candidates in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

But there are some differences in candidates’ fundraising in these two states that do not follow the same monetary or polling trends.

In New Hampshire, for instance, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in second place to Trump in donations from the state with nearly $55,000 raised, according to the FEC. Haley is followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with about $23,000.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fourth in New Hampshire fundraising with nearly $21,000 raised in the Granite State thus far.

It’s a sharp shake up from the candidates’ fundraising rankings in overall quarterly numbers released in July. Those figures, which documented totals raised in all states from April through June, showed Trump and DeSantis leading the Republican pack in funds brought in, followed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy – both of whom have funded some of their own campaigns. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., was next, followed by Haley and Christie.

A poll looking at support for candidates in New Hampshire specifically conducted by the University of New Hampshire between July 13-17 found Trump with 37% support from likely primary voters in the state followed by DeSantis with 23%, Scott with 8%, Christie and Burgum with 6% and Ramaswamy and Haley with 5%.

But as OpenSecrets Research Director Sarah Bryner explains, when a candidate entered the race can be consequential in these early fundraising numbers. Nikki Haley, for instance, announced her candidacy in February, well before many of the other contenders.

“You can catch up pretty easily and we've certainly seen candidates in the past who make an early start and then falter,” Bryner added.

She also pointed out that some candidates can have a head start in fundraising totals because of runs for other office.

“You have candidates like Tim Scott, or Ron DeSantis, who have been able to raise a lot of money via – by way of transferring in that money from previous campaign efforts,” she said. “So they have kind of a leg up without having to actually do any real-time current fundraising.”

As for Christie, New Hampshire was a significant state for him in his last bid for the White House in 2016. The former governor dropped out of the race a day after he came in sixth in the state’s primary.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden has far outraised any of his challengers in total. Biden’s principal campaign committee brought in $19.9 million in the second quarter. The next highest fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidates was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who recorded raising $6.4 million.

However, in New Hampshire specifically, Kennedy has outraised Biden by more than $10,000.

Meanwhile in Iowa, Trump and Haley also lead the GOP group in fundraising in the Hawkeye state, however here, it is former Vice President Mike Pence who takes the third spot.

According to the FEC’s presidential map, Pence recorded bringing in about $17,000 in Iowa thus far – a large difference from the single $1,000 donation he recorded in New Hampshire.

Bryner notes there are different rules for disclosing donations under $200.

A recent poll by National Research looking at support for candidates in Iowa found Trump leading with 42%, followed by DeSantis with 15% and Scott with 9%.

Scott is in fifth in fundraising in the state among GOP hopefuls, having brought in nearly $9,000.

“The main fire hoses of money for presidential campaigns are big, wealthy, and politically-aligned regions of the country,” Bryner said. “And so for the Republican Party, that's really Florida, Texas, parts of California, and then kind of DC, New York.”

Bryner notes while a lot of attention and campaigning efforts are put into these two early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, what is more important than raising money from them in spending money in them.

“So while the attention and the spending of the money certainly targets these early primary states, the money doesn't necessarily need to come from them,” she said. “These states are not typically home to the major wealthy funders that really drive the political donations.”