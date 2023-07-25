An urban farm on Syracuse’s Southside is encouraging youth to enter the agricultural industry and increasing accessibility to fresh produce in a neighborhood where it is otherwise scarce.

Urban Delights, operated by Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, began selling its produce at the local farmers' markets last week. However, the Urban Delights program was started more than 20 years ago.

“What we do is we grow it here and then on Tuesdays we go to the Downtown Market in Clinton Square and on Thursdays we go to the Regional Market. Then on the other days outside of that, people can either call into the office and place an order,” said Collyn Edwards, a site supervisor at the farm.

The farm operates a six-to-eight-week program where they hire local youth to work in the gardens managing pest control, weeding, and now, selling at the markets.

Edwards, 21, said prior to starting at Urban Delights four summers ago, he never thought about getting into agriculture, but now he is studying horticulture at Niagara County Community College.

“After my first year, I really found the importance of what we were doing especially since COVID, and it really showed me how important it is to grow your own food and educate the youth on growing their own food as well,” Edwards said.

Part of the mission for Urban Delights is to improve access to fresh produce for residents of the neighborhood, Edwards said.

In the 13204 ZIP code, where Jubilee Homes is located, 40% of residents live below the poverty line and 34% of households do not own a vehicle, according to data from Onondaga County.

“There are no grocery stores -- there’s Price Rite that only services this area, but you go deeper into the Southside and the Valley neighborhoods, there is only Green Hills in Nedrow, and there are many people with no cars,” Edwards said.

The program gives youth the opportunity to get into gardening and agriculture in a setting where they may not otherwise have that experience. The average age of U.S. producers is 57.5 years old, according to the USDA.

“The program hires at 14 and this was actually my first job, and I worked my way up,” said Aniyah Everson, 20, another site supervisor for Urban Delights. “It was my first time experiencing anything like this.”

They produce everything organically, which Everson said has been a learning experience.

“We fight with the bugs, and we have to try and figure out our own creations to keep them away,” she said.

The farm grows a variety of things, including sage, mint, thyme, zucchini, squash, eggplant, peppers and collard greens, which Everson said is one of their best sellers.

“We typically try to plant as much as we can so at the end of the summer we have a lot of produce left over and being that we live in the food desert, we do try to give back as much as we can,” Everson said.

Last summer, she said they were able to give produce to 80 families.

Chance Harris, 18, one of the agricultural workers hired by the farm this year, said he fell in love producing vegetables and fruit because of the program.

“I think getting to see your harvest and your products grow is exciting,” Harris said. “To continue doing that over and over again is beautiful.”