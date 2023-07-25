MILWAUKEE — The Pfister Hotel is undergoing “an extensive, state-of-the-art, multi-phase renovation,” totaling in at about $20 million, Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced Tuesday.

The renovation plans include new guest rooms, revitalized ballrooms and meeting spaces, lobby enhancements, lobby bar updates and a cafe update.

“With these renovations, we are blending our celebrated history and traditions with contemporary refinements, fresh aesthetics and enhanced amenities that will result in The Pfister’s continuation as a Milwaukee and national icon for generations to come,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

All renovations are expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Ballrooms and event spaces

On the seventh floor, meeting and event spaces are getting a refresh as part of the renovation’s first phase, including the Imperial Ballroom, King’s Row, The Grand Ballroom and Hall of Presidents.

The Pfister Hotel said the seventh floor spaces will feature a new, refined color palette, including wall coverings, custom wool carpets, tailored drapery and historic fixtures.

All restrooms are being renovated, too. There will be an expanded women’s restroom and a new unisex restroom.

Seventh floor spaces are also getting new technology elements such as “ high-performance audio equipment that delivers superior sound as well as top-of-the-line lighting to match any ambiance, day or evening. Each space can be subdivided into smaller spaces to fit guests’ specific needs, with updated climate controls, private entrances for special guests, updated WiFi and conferencing capabilities, and more.”

The seventh floor bar is being updated with a movable wall to transition from day-to-night events. Behind the scenes, hotel officials said kitchens will be updated with new commercial appliances.

The Pfister said it will continue to honor its history, though. The Imperial Ballroom's original gold-plated chandeliers will still hang from the ceilings, but will be refurbished. The gilded ceiling will undergo a restorative cleaning. The Grand Ballroom’s crystal chandeliers will also stay amid redesigns, as will some pieces of Victorian art.

The Imperial Ballroom and King’s Row redesigns are already complete. The newly renovated Imperial Ballroom already hosted its first wedding over the weekend.

All seventh floor renovations are expected to be done by fall 2023.

Guest rooms

Rooms in the hotel’s historic tour will undergo renovations after the seventh floor is complete.

Rooms will include custom carpets, new furnishings, updated window treatments and draperies. New bathrooms will include updated lighting fixtures, tile showers, mirrors with built in lighting and more. There will also be new bar areas for entertaining.

Lobby

Lobby and first-floor renovations will kick off in early 2024. The Pfister said guests can expect new carpets, furnishings and color palettes.