ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, Orlando and Orange County leaders announced the return of the NFL Pro Bowl to Camping World Stadium.

It's an event that could help local businesses, especially those near the stadium.

The Pro Bowl was last held in Orlando from 2017 to 2020.

The last year it was held, 2020, Orange County leaders say the Pro Bowl generated $45 million worth of revenue for Central Florida.

The event moved to Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023 after being canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Claudio says he enjoyed a boost in business when the Pro Bowl was held in the city.

He opened Orlando City Deli in 2019, a year before business slowed to a crawl once pandemic restrictions settled in.

Big events were on hold, and so was the chance of foot traffic past his deli at Orange Blossom Trail and South Street.

“Sad to say we got crushed in 2020 for COVID,” said Claudio. “We ended up closing the location because it was pretty bad.”

Claudio had to close his deli for 15 months and says he wasn’t able to get any financial assistance to recover lost sales.

He hopes big gamedays can help him recoup some of the sales lost, especially with the Pro Bowl once again on the horizon.

Claudio is looking forward to seeing repeat customers he’s seen before at previous major events.

“They come for pro-football, EDC, all these events that happen at Camping World – we get the pleasure of seeing all these people again - and that’s more of a pleasure than anything else to be honest with you,” said he said.

The Pro Bowl brings out the best of the best players in the NFL, drawing thousands of fans from across the country to Orlando.

Claudio says he’ll be ready to cook up plenty of his best – his New York Chopped Cheese - and get a much-needed boost for his bottom line.